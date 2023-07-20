The Region will host this tournament after the agreement approved by the Governing Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, for the contracting of advertising sponsorship, with an amount of 544,500 euros. The agreement with the ACB is part of the promotional activities that the Institute of Tourism will carry out this year to disseminate the image of the Region of Murcia as a tourist destination.

From the regional government they assure that with the celebration of the Endesa Super Cup the Region of Murcia strengthens its commitment to the “sports tourism promotion, not only for leisure and amateurs, but also for top-level professional sporting events, which attract thousands of fans and have a great media impact”.

In addition, the Executive estimates the economic impact derived from the development of this competition at 2,500,000 euros, of which 1,750,000 euros correspond to the direct impact, which includes half a million income in accommodation, 700,000 euros in the hotel industry, 400,000 euros in the complementary offer and 150,000 euros of spending on transport. For its part, the remaining 750,000 euros represent the promotion by diffusion in national media and social networks. 70% of this expense will be made by fans who attend from outside the Community.

It is the largest competitive basketball event that the Region of Murcia has hosted since 27 years ago the capital hosted the Copa del Rey and two years later, in 1998, the All Star weekend. Then, as now, it will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes, where the City Council will carry out certain actions necessary to adapt the sports facility to hold this competition.

On this occasion, the competition will include the participation of FC Barcelona, ​​as champion of the Endesa League, Unicaja de Málaga, winner of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid, champion of the Super Cup, and UCAM Murcia, as the host team.

The Endesa Super Cup is one of the major national basketball events, which arouses great sporting interest both nationally and internationally, which is why it has great media repercussions with its presence on national and international television broadcasts, in the event’s online and offline media plan, billboards, the competition website, social networks and advertising in the pavilion and stand, among other media. The three matches of the ACB Super Cup will be broadcast on the #Vamos de Movistar channel.