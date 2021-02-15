The Autonomous Community will carry out during this year 1,601 controls and inspections to ensure compliance with regulations throughout the food chain, within the National Plan for Official Control of the Food Chain 2021-2025 (Pncoca). These inspections “check from the primary production to the points of sale to the final buyer, guaranteeing the integrity of the food, the fair practices in trade, and protecting the interests and information of consumers.”

This was announced this Monday by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, after participating in the Fisheries Policy Advisory Council and in the Sectorial Conference on Agriculture and Fisheries, held electronically and chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

Luengo stressed that “consumers must have the maximum guarantees of safety and certainty when purchasing and consuming products, both fresh and processed, and for this we carry out these inspections that allow us minimize risks to human, animal or plant health, supervising compliance with the regulations by the operators involved in primary production, with the applicable regulations on food safety, animal and plant health, and animal welfare ”.

In this way, planning for 2021 includes 1,109 controls on livestock, 301 in the area of ​​plant health (control in the marketing of phytosanitary products, over the products of tender shoots and hygiene in agricultural production), 182 for food quality and the fight against fraud, and 9 in the area of ​​extractive fishing and aquaculture.

During his speech, the Minister of Agriculture demanded that Minister Planas “greater coordination between the Government of Spain and the communities in order to speed up the controls carried out throughout the year, especially with the Official Inspection, Surveillance and Regulation Service of the Soivre Exports ».

New food chain law



On the other hand, in relation to the process for the approval of the Food Chain Law, Luengo demanded that “the assignment to the autonomous communities of extra controls is necessarily accompanied by an additional budget for the provision of means and personnel that allows us to face with guarantees and safety, a job that must revert to the consumer ».

Finally, the counselor reminded the minister that “if we want to guarantee equality for producers, especially agricultural producers, we must also guarantee equal access to resources such as water, since it does not cost the same to produce a fruit or vegetable in one place as in another, depending on whether it is dry or irrigated, or depending on the land where it is planted. And it is not tolerable that farmers in the Region of Murcia, pay on average 60 cents for water, when there are other autonomous communities that receive it practically free.