The Department of Development and Infrastructure is developing a direct aid program to improve accessibility in both urban and rural areas for single-family homes and buildings, which will include the common elements and those inside each home. It is estimated that around 5,500 buildings will benefit.

These aid are part of the 2018-2021 Plan for the accessibility of buildings and homes and the new 2022-2025 State Plan that will alleviate the accessibility problems of many citizens of the Region of Murcia.

Some of the actions that will be carried out will be the implementation of elevators or ramps in buildings that need them, as well as others linked to improving accessibility, with special attention to people with disabilities.

«In total, up to 18,000,000 euros will be allocated to resolve all requests to improve the accessibility of homes and buildings. From the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure our commitment is clear, the objective is the elimination of architectural barriers. For this reason, in addition, we are holding meetings with all interested associations to collaborate with them,” stated the head of the Ministry, José Manuel Pancorbo.

Specifically, the needs of entities such as Fasen, Aspanpal or Apanda have been heard and the General Directorate of Housing and Architecture calls for their distribution and payment are carried out based on the requests made by both individuals and communities of owners. .

«We work to address requests to improve the accessibility of homes and buildings in our Region and we are meeting with all interested entities to solve their needs. The regional government is allocating all necessary means to eradicate mobility limitations and benefit the residents of the Region of Murcia,” concluded the counselor.