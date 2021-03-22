The need to approve the new Strategy for Quality Employment was the central issue addressed in the meeting held this Monday between the Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Francisco Álvarez, and the president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Croem), José María Albarracín.

Álvarez expressed his “concern” about the situation of “the sectors most affected by the pandemic, especially commerce, tourism, hotels and leisure,” and transferred to Albarracín his interest in “hold regular meetings with the employer, in order to know first-hand their concerns and to be able to tackle in a joint and coordinated way different measures to support employment ”.

In addition, the counselor and president of Croem also addressed the need to approve the general budgets of the Region of Murcia, “In which the Ministry has planned actions against job insecurity, something that must be actively fought,” according to Álvarez.

The counselor will soon hold meetings with representatives of the main unions in the Region to continue with the process of making contact with the economic and social agents that began this week.