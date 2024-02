Sunday, February 25, 2024, 08:43











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The old regional health center, on Abad de Los Arcos street, in front of the San Patricio collegiate church, may be demolished due to the high cost of its rehabilitation. It is property of the Autonomous Community, it was evicted in June 2021 when detected…

This content is exclusive for subscribers