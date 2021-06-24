THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, 24 June 2021, 08:35

Taxpayers of the Region may carry out any of the face-to-face procedures with the Tax Agency of the Region of Murcia from their vacation spot within the Autonomous Community during this summer, thanks to the improvement, unification and homogenization of the service in the 33 offices with those that count for the management of tax procedures of the Autonomous Community and of the 26 municipalities with which the autonomous body has signed collaboration agreements. This was announced yesterday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán. The Tax Agency has unified throughout its network the procedures for submitting regional tax models, cadastral management, payment of municipal taxes such as IBI, municipal capital gains or the tax on mechanical traction vehicles, among others.