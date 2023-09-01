Friday, September 1, 2023, 01:17



The Governing Council, which met this Thursday in Caravaca de la Cruz, reviewed the projects and actions planned to prepare for the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2024. Marcos Ortuño declared that “holding this Governing Council in Caravaca is the starting signal for finish the preparation of everything necessary for this great event, which will take place in the Region of Murcia, and, for this reason, it will have a special role in Fitur next year”.

Ortuño affirmed that “this event is very important at a cultural, social and religious level, but it is also important at a tourist level; Caravaca is our great banner of inland tourism and, especially, of religious tourism. He reported that in 2019, more than 800,000 people visited the Region and left more than 250 million euros. “For this reason,” he stated, “it is the priority axis of the new strategic plan and we are not going to spare any effort to make it a success.” He announced that, in October, there will be a presentation of the Vera Cruz Jubilee Year in Madrid and that work is already underway on the adaptation of the Pilgrim Reception Center, on the signaling of the Camino de la Vera Cruz that connects Navarra with Caravaca and in various actions around the basilica. He pointed out that the Community is developing an “ambitious” plan of actions and investments that has a budget of 5 million euros and that its objective is “to turn Caravaca into a permanent pilgrimage destination for Christianity.”

The mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García, was able to share with the councilors the projects and the planned actions, reviewing their state of execution. “We are in the process of awarding the projects of the 2024 Tourism Sustainability Plan, which has been delayed because the Government of Spain did not have the platform ready to be able to validate the projects, a necessary step to be able to award them.” These actions include works to pave the esplanade of the basilica and the Reception Center.