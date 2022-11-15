The regional government presented this Tuesday to the unions an improvement in the remuneration of the so-called ‘asumecupo’ (when a Primary Care doctor has to cover the consultation of a colleague who is on leave or on vacation). This is a very common practice due to the lack of substitutes due to the shortage of professionals, but on many occasions it leads to saturation of the system, since the physician has to attend to his patients and those of the absent colleague; that is, double query. The Medical Union (Cesm) has been demanding an improvement in the remuneration of this ‘asumecupo’ for some time, which at least partially offsets this increase in healthcare pressure. In the document delivered this Tuesday to the union organizations, the Executive proposes that Primary doctors start to charge, in these situations, “100% of the amount received by the replaced person as a productivity supplement for an individual health card.” Until now, they received 50%.

This provision appears in the draft Community Budget Law for 2023, as advanced by the Executive to the union organizations at the General Negotiation Table, held this Tuesday. The measure comes at a particularly sensitive time for Primary Care, with the possibility of a strike on the table. The president of the Medical Union, María José Campillo, warned last week that the Region of Murcia will follow in the footsteps of Madrid and Cantabria if the regional Executive does not address the problems of the first level of public health care. The tone has been hardening over the days. Cesm also denounces the serious deficit of paediatricians, which is growing, and rejects the new 061 units equipped with a nurse and an emergency technician, but not doctors.

an assembly of unity



At the entrance to the meeting of the General Table, Campillo valued as positive the gesture of the Executive with the improvement of the ‘asumecupo’, but warned that it is “insufficient”. The union and the College of Physicians will stage their order to the regional Administration this Thursday with an assembly of professionals that seeks to offer an image of unity. The medical coordinators of the health centers will join this initiative, who since before the summer have been demanding improvements and launching harsh statements due to the collapse that the Primary School is experiencing.

But doctors are not the only ones who are mobilizing. The Platform in Defense of Area III has called a protest in Lorca for the next day 22. Users and toilets denounce the long delays to be treated in the Guadalentín, and the lack of professionals. The mayors of Lorca and Águilas, Diego José Mateos and María del Carmen Moreno, have joined these demands. The protests also extend to Yecla, where various citizen platforms denounce the deficient situation of the area and its hospital, the Virgen del Castillo.

In short, there is a tidal wave in regional health, and the regional government is trying to avoid a contagion effect of the situation in Madrid. In fact, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, distanced himself this Monday from the tone of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and showed his “absolute respect” for the professionals and their demands for improvement. His “roadmap”, he assured, goes through trying to address these improvements.