The Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas, attended this Tuesday, telematically, the act of official presentation of the Digital Transformation Plan of the University of Murcia, which makes it the first university in Spain to launch it and, therefore, a national benchmark.

Motas stressed that «to this great project we must add the fact that the University of Murcia leads the CRUE-TIC working group, dedicated, among other issues, to the digitization of universities, which places it in a privileged position to actively participate in the digitization project of Spanish universities that the Ministry of Universities has planned.

He also pointed out that “with the lines of action established to carry out its digital transformation plan, the University of Murcia places its students and society in general as the center and object of this change.”