Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 3:51 p.m.





The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, through the Institute of Tourism of the Region (Itrem), issued the favorable report so that Holy Week in Cieza can obtain the declaration of International Tourist Interest.

The councilor Marcos Ortuño appreciates the work of the Board of Passionate Brotherhoods of Cieza and all its brotherhoods and urges the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to approve this cataloging “with agility, so that we can enjoy this year the newly released distinction in processions that stand out for their marked devotion, personality and singularity”.

The Holy Week in Cieza, which has been declared of National Tourist Interest since 2011, accredits all the mandatory aspects in the preparation of its application, for which it has had the protection and advice of Itrem at all times.

Among the reasons that support this request, “the intrinsically ciezano aspects that support its originality” stand out, says the counselor, such as “the way of parading, known as the ‘ciezano step’; and music, with 98 original compositions that are detailed in a table, some of highly recognized national prestige and that make up, in themselves, a first-order intangible heritage.

In addition, it has a rich and varied sculptural heritage. “Although Cieza lost a good part of his carvings during the first days of the Civil War, this was the opportunity to make a virtue of necessity,” they explained from the Community. Currently, it has 43 steps that represent an anthology of the best contemporary imagery with works by the best sculptural artists of the last hundred years, such as José Capuz, José Planes and Juan González Moreno».

Currently, the Region has four Holy Weeks of International Tourist Interest, specifically, Cartagena, Lorca, Murcia and Jumilla, to which The Night of the Mule Drums was added in 2022.