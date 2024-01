Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:51







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, participated this Wednesday in the meeting of the board of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, where she announced that the regional government contributes a total of 250,000 euros to the international festival from the 'Festivals' brand. …