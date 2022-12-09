THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 9, 2022, 10:07



The Community awarded grants to eight associations in the Region of Murcia to promote bullfighting culture and support young values, as announced this Friday morning in a press release. The amount of aid amounts to a total of 58,000 euros.

Specifically, in the distribution, 7,500 euros have been awarded to the Bullfighting Association ‘El Quite’, from Calasparra; the bullfighting clubs of Torre Pacheco, Calasparra and Cehegín; the Friends of Bullfighting Gathering Association; the Yeclana Bullfighting Club and the Peña La Condomina Bullfighting Cultural Association. In addition, the Mula Bullfighting Club Association will receive 6,000 euros.

The objective of the aid is to promote, promote, support and disseminate bullfighting in the Region of Murcia, through non-teaching days, conferences, colloquiums, round tables, support activities for students from bullfighting schools, exhibitions, awards or other activities of a similar nature.

As the Community recalled, it is the second call of these characteristics launched by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, so that “the associations can continue to develop their activities.” It is “a pioneering initiative in the Region promoted during this legislature,” explained the general director of Local Administration, Francisco Abril.

These aids are “a sign of the regional government’s commitment to bullfighting,” said Abril, in this case, “with the region’s bullfighting associations and clubs that with their work and dedication keep the bullfighting fans and culture alive and magnify.” .

The ‘Fiesta de los Toros en la Región de Murcia’ was declared an asset of intangible cultural interest, since the uses, representations, knowledge and techniques that in said festival “are revealed, transmitted from generation to generation and interact with nature and history, conceiving a feeling of identity and continuity that contribute to promoting respect for cultural diversity and human creativity”, explained the General Director of Local Administration.