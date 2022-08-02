The Region of Murcia is looking for options to breach the first package of measures of Pedro Sánchez’s energy saving plan, approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers, within the framework of the European Union’s objectives for reducing consumption by 15%. for fear of restrictions on the supply of Russian gas. Thus, it joins the front initiated by the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the first, as on other occasions, to open fire against the dictates of the central government. Ayuso hurried as soon as he learned of the approved decree law to openly ensure that it will not be applied in the Community of Madrid. “Madrid does not turn off,” she said. In the same way, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, expressed himself yesterday, who announced that “the regional government is going to study all the legal possibilities that the decree gives to study its application or not.” A legal pulse that, however, will never reach the breach of the law, qualified from the Palacio de San Esteban.

Murcia follows in this way in the footsteps of Madrid as it has done in other matters, such as the announcement of the revision of textbooks to avoid “sectarian” content or the deflation of the regional IRPF rate for all income brackets, it is that is, adjust the fee to the evolution of inflation.

Sánchez’s energy saving plan, which will run until November 2023 and will be extended in September with a new package of measures, includes, among other actions, the establishment of limits on the temperature of air conditioning in public buildings, shops , bars and restaurants and other establishments, where it may not be less than 27 degrees, and minimum heating, which may not exceed 19. It also orders the switching off of shop windows and lights in public buildings from from ten o’clock at night. Sources of the Community regretted yesterday that the drafting of the decree law has been done “with the back not only to the autonomies, but to the affected sectors”, and insisted that the Executive “does not agree” with the content known so far . «We disagree in substance and in forms with the approach of the Government of Spain. That is why we will study our competence margin, “they explained. For the Community, the restrictions “re-enter the freedom of citizens and companies, with certain effects on commerce, tourism and the hotel industry.”

A personal plan for 2023



“Forcing regions and companies by decree does not seem like an example of dialogue or joint work. Especially when the involvement of the central government in this energy saving plan ends up in taking off the tie at press conferences, “they pointed out.

The Region joins the offensive announced by Madrid against the actions approved in the Council of Ministers



The regional government believes that “energy efficiency is not prohibiting consumption”, but rather “encouraging savings, avoiding unnecessary losses and seeking more efficient and ecological alternative sources”. In this sense, Ortuño announced that the Ministry of Finance is already working on its own plan, “with concrete and effective measures that aim to reduce the electricity bill between 40% and 60% in public buildings of the Administration autonomic”. The Executive expects to reach these figures next year through actions around three axes: centralization of supply contracts, installation of new technologies for more efficient consumption and updating of air conditioning installations, and installation of photovoltaic power plants.

Ortuño called the measures of the national government “cosmetic, improvised and interventionist” and assured that they do not have “technical support” nor do they have the necessary consensus.

Calviño recalls that there are sanctions in the regulation of thermal installations in already regulated buildings that start at 60,000 euros for minor infractions



“Unsupportive” attitude



Faced with the offensive of the communities governed by the PP, the president of the central government yesterday asked the regional parties and governments to comply with the savings plan and “flee from any unilateral, unsupportive and selfish behavior” that goes against the position “European and pro-European” in the current energy crisis.

The economic vice president Nadia Calviño also stressed that “a royal decree law must be complied with”, and recalled that the sanctions for infringement are already regulated in the current regime of the regulation of thermal installations in buildings, with sanctions of 60,000 euros in case of minor faults, which are the ones that, according to slips from the Ministry, would be applied.