Community stopped a total of 1,294 cyberattacks to its servers and computer portals during the year 2020, without these being affected. What’s more, 32 of those attacks were classified as high level, because it represents a threat of high intensity. Among the latter were, for example, the denial of service attack against the educational portal MurciaEduca, suffered at the end of the year.

The data that the Ministry of the Presidency and Finance registers through the General Directorate of Corporate Informatics reflect that the number of high-level incidents has increased by 78% with respect to the 18 of 2019, although it has been possible to preserve the computer security of the Community.

The Ministry has strengthened its response center for security threats, which is in charge of managing incidents, detecting attacks and advising the rest of the IT services. In addition, this unit performs periodic hacking tests, that is, simulations of an attack to check the level of security.

The records confirm that the most frequent security incidents in the regional administration are ciberataques de ‘phising‘, that is, the attempt to impersonate administrations or reference companies to steal confidential information. In addition, new modalities have been incorporated into this category, such as ‘vishing’, which attempts to carry out these frauds by telephone.

Next, the most frequent incidents are the spread of ‘malware’, that is, software that aims to infiltrate and / or damage the information system, without the consent of its owner. Likewise, there have also been attempts at intrusion and illegitimate access to web services, such as applications and portals, by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Other cyber attacks recorded were denial of service attacks, distributed from multiple computers that are coordinated to try to saturate the network, protection teams and Community servers. In this case, the objective is that certain functionalities or services show unavailability.

The general director of Corporate Informatics, Javier Martínez Gilabert, stressed that “we are heading towards a completely digitized society, and the basis of that society must be the guarantee of security. Therefore, we must pay maximum attention to the protection of these systems.

“The increase in ‘online’ activities and teleworking has caused Internet crimes to be experiencing an increase in our country and also in the Region of Murcia, which is why they pose a growing threat to both the ordinary citizen and to the administrations “, pointed out Martínez Gilabert.