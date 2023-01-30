Smiles and gestures of complicity between the president of Adermur (i) and López Miras, last Monday. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the image captured last Monday night at the Nelva Hotel in Murcia, and which accompanies these lines, perfectly explains the current state of relations between the nursing home sector and the regional government, which throughout this legislature has capsized to unusual extremes