The Specialized Psychological Attention Service for Minors Exposed to Gender Violence (Sapmex), dependent on the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, attended 665 cases in 2020Community sources informed in a press release. Specifically, 357 were minors derived from the Centers for Attention to Women Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI) in the Region of Murcia. Of them, 308 were evaluated, of which 278 corresponded to new minors exposed to this scourge and another 30 who resumed the treatment they had left long ago. Psychological care is provided to minors and mothers, either directly to children or indirectly through their mothers. In total, 4,533 psychological assessment, treatment and counseling interventions were carried out.

The objective of this service is to carry out a psychological intervention program aimed at the minor children of women victims of gender violence who have been exposed or have suffered directly from such situations and guarantee their right to live free from fear. Since it was launched in July 2009, 1,746 minors and 1,212 mothers have been cared for.

The counselor and vice president, Isabel Franco, stressed that “thanks to this resource, a comprehensive approach is made to the needs of minors and their mothers, to improve the emotional, cognitive and social repercussions that they may have on their development when they witness violence towards their mothers ”. April and July were the months in which a greater number of cases were seen for evaluation in the service. The municipalities with the most new services were Murcia (37 minors), Cartagena (45), Cieza (29) and Lorca (28).

On the other hand, Sapmex sent letters to the parents of 136 minors whose mothers had been judicially recognized as victims of gender violence. In them, the consent for the intervention of their children was informed and requested. Thus, more than half of the parents consented to the evaluation of their children by the professionals of the service and about 37% contacted the service.

Animal-assisted therapies



The Sapmex service also carries out animal-assisted therapy programs, aimed at both minors and their mothers, with the aim of improving the social, physical, emotional and cognitive functioning of users. Eight women participated in the ‘Take the Reins of your Life Program’ of equine therapy, an activity they did as a group. While within the ‘Toy Project’ 29 sessions of canine therapy were held in which 32 minors participated.