The Center for the prevention and comprehensive care of victims of sexual assault and / or abuse (Cavax), which covers the entire Region of Murcia, attended a total of 279 women, including 122 new cases, who suffered sexual abuse during the last year, which represents 77.7 percent more than in 2019 and 447 percent more than in 2018, the year in which this resource was launched, when 51 women were treated.

Although it is a relatively new service, its work has been increasing. In addition, the professionals of these services performed 1,398 interventions, 67.8 percent more than in 2019 (79.6 more than in 2018).

The vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, released these data after meeting this Monday with those responsible for this service. During the months of the state of alarm and post-confinement, the professionals who take care of these women provided their services electronically, “which has allowed the users of the center to feel closeness in moments as difficult as those that occurred,” said the counselor . Between March and June, Cavax attended 17 new women and the number of care, via telephone or videoconference, amounted to a total of 372 women, where the workers listened to, advised and accompanied them in the recovery process.

Isabel Franco thanked the Cavax professionals “for their very important work” and highlighted “the comprehensive care and legal, psychological, educational and social intervention that they provide for the recovery of the victim of this type of abuse and so that he can return to life. as quickly as possible. ‘

The Ministry allocated about 99,500 euros in 2020 to the management of the Comprehensive Prevention and Care Service for victims of sexual assault and / or abuse. The Cavax provides a fixed and itinerant service in Murcia in the Lorca area (Puerto Lumbreras, Totana, Águilas and Mazarrón); Altiplano (Yecla and Jumilla); the Northwest (Bullas, Calasparra, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín and Moratalla); and that of the field of Cartagena. This year 2021 a new roaming will begin in San Javier.

The profile of those who go to Cavax is usually in greater numbers that of a Spanish woman who has suffered sexual violence when she was a minor and asks for help when she reaches the age of majority. This year, in addition, 14 minors between 16 and 17 years old were treated. The relationship with the aggressor usually comes mainly from the family environment, but also from an area close to the woman.

This network provides a free service and, like the Centers for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence (Cavis), no prior report is required to request an appointment. When a woman feels a victim of sexual assault outside of a relationship and without an emotional bond, she can call 968 221 900 and 900 710 061. Once the alarms go off in the Cavax customer service, the professionals They put in contact with the State Security Forces and Bodies, activating the device to assess the entry of the woman into the 112 Emergency Center in case they perceive that they are running some kind of risk.

On the other hand, the Ministry carried out a total of 39 training sessions during financial year 2020 to understand and analyze the bases that sustain sexual violence against women, as well as the consequences and alternatives of action for its treatment and prevention. Among them, four editions of the online course ‘A critical look at sexual violence’, of which the fifth edition begins this Monday; Awareness-raising actions in the youth and university environment, with the courses “Train yourself against sexual violence”; and group workshops with users of the Cavax service.