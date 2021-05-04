The perimeter confinement of the Region of Murcia and the curfew will remain in force until 00.00 on Sunday. What happens from that day on is still unknown. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, explained yesterday that the legal and epidemiology services of the Community are studying whether they can maintain “the measures that exceed the autonomic powers” once the state of alarm ends.

In principle, and provided that the judges endorse it, the Ministry will have margin to apply perimeter closures in specific municipalities in which the incidence is triggered, as was done during the summer in Totana, Lorca or Jumilla. However, the regional confinement presents many more legal doubts. In fact, the governments of the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha have already announced that they will not extend this measure from next week. However, in the Region the unknown remains. As for the curfew, it will also decline with the end of the state of alarm, although communities could choose, as an alternative, to advance the closing time of non-essential activities.

The Minister of Health regretted the “uncertainty” generated by the end of the state of alarm without “a plan B”, despite the fact that communities such as Murcia have demanded it “insistently”. Pedreño warned that the epidemiological situation in Spain, with a still high incidence, requires a legal framework that guarantees the possibility of applying restrictions quickly. “New variants have appeared, more contagious and resistant to the vaccine, such as India,” and “we have not reached the level of community immunity necessary to protect the majority of the population,” he stressed.

Pedreño regrets the “uncertainty” due to the lack of “a plan B” that offers legal certainty



In the Region of Murcia, the incidence fell by 10% in the last week, but it did so after fifteen days of a slight rebound. The risk of outbreaks has not disappeared, recalled Pedreño. With a rate of 73.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days (and 34.9 per 100,000 in seven days), the Region remains in phase 1 of the alert level (low risk). Only one municipality (Ulea) is at extreme risk, with 471 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, since it is a municipality with fewer than a thousand inhabitants, and a “controlled” family outbreak, the measures provided for this level of alert will not be applied. Lorquí is at very high risk, also with rates above the regional average. Meanwhile, 13 municipalities are at a medium-high alert level: Cieza, Cehegín, Beniel, Alhama de Murcia, Alcantarilla, Villanueva del Ríos Segura, Lorca, Puerto Lumbreras, Ceutí, Cartagena, Murcia, Fuente Álamo and Alguazas. The remaining 30 localities are at a low alert level.

Limitations continue



Throughout this week, not only the perimeter confinement of the Region and the curfew are maintained, but also the rest of the restrictions in force. Among them, the limitation to six people who do not live together in meetings in open spaces, including terraces. Indoors, the maximum is still set at four non-cohabitants.

Ulea is at extreme risk, but there will be no additional measures as infections are “controlled”



The Ministry will have to define before Sunday the measures to be applied next week. Once the state of alarm expires, the restrictions will have to have the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), as happened between June and October. Then, the magistrates did not overturn any of the decisions adopted by the regional health authorities, although in other communities, such as Aragon, Castilla y León or Madrid, perimeter closures were annulled.

Bud at a wedding



The Minister of Health warned that caution must be maintained, since the risk of a fourth wave has not disappeared. Most of the outbreaks at this time are of socio-family origin. Currently, the Epidemiology Service is investigating an outbreak originating from a wedding in the Altiplano, with three affected. There is no record of non-compliance with the capacity and restrictions established during the celebration. These infections are added to the outbreaks in Ulea, Lo Campano (Cartagena) and Lorquí.

Health care is fixed on the arrival of new variants. The British strain is already behind 74% of infections in the Region, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health. In addition, nine cases of the South African variant and two of the Brazilian variant have been detected. So far there have been no infections caused by the Indian variant.