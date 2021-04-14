The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, participated this Wednesday afternoon in the Sector Conference on the Environment held electronically. During his speech, the counselor demanded that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge “The immediate withdrawal of the proposed modification of the Tajo-Segura Transfer Rules of Exploitation”. “Given that Minister Teresa Ribera does not receive the Region of Murcia to address a fundamental issue such as the future of water policy, I take advantage of this forum to convey our position and directly claim something that we believe is justice.”

Luengo asked the minister “to eliminate the proposal to increase ecological flows in the Tagus, due to the serious damage that this would entail for the Spanish Levante “, and added that” the best way to contribute to environmental sustainability is to invest in purification, reduce discharges and bet on the regeneration of rivers “.

«The Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia live with uncertainty these unjust attacks that put the future of agriculture at risk and that they will mean an increase in the price of water of between 30 and 48 percent, according to the latest published studies “, highlighted the counselor.

«We are at a transcendental moment for the survival of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and consensus and solidarity must prevail over any political ideology, so we demand new ways of meeting and debate that allow us to find agreements that do not violate legislation or the rights and interests of farmers and irrigators, “he added.

Aid for the modernization of infrastructures



On the other hand, regarding the debate on the distribution criteria and the territorial distribution of credits destined to the sanitation and purification in agglomerations of less than 5,000 equivalent inhabitants, not complying with the European Wastewater Directive, Antonio Luengo indicated that “in the Region of Murcia we have made a significant investment effort in treating urban wastewater and reusing it”, but that, nevertheless, “we have seen disadvantaged in the distribution of the Government of Spain, since it is only aimed at those autonomous communities that do not currently comply with the Directive.

For this reason, “we claim help lines for future investments in purification matters and reuse of wastewater already adapted to the requirements of the new European Regulation of reuse ”. The counselor added that “in the Region of Murcia we are carrying out the II Plan of Sanitation and Purification of the Region of Murcia-Horizonte 2035, which includes the improvements and extensions of the current facilities, as well as the extension of treatment coverage , with a total planned investment of more than 521 million euros ”.

This plan includes purification and sanitation facilities that are “necessary” in various localities, “but especially in the case of the municipality of Águilas, that we have been repeatedly transferring to the State, ”said counselor Luengo.