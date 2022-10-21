The regional government took advantage of the new administrative simplification decree law approved on Thursday to repeal the resolution of the Transparency Council to have its own registry, and this Friday announced that it will launch “a specialized electronic registry office” so that this body can receive complaints from citizens.

The Transparency Council, in response to this decision, published this Friday a statement on its website in which it emphasizes that the regional government “insists that the ownership, management and administration of everything related to the communication of citizens of the Region of Murcia, when exercising their fundamental right to access public information, it is up to them. They do not want independent control bodies like the Transparency Council».

The statement points out that this initiative of the regional government is “a desperate attempt to control and silence the Transparency Council.”

The Community, on the other hand, pointed out that the approved repeal “will solve the problems raised by the approval by the Transparency Council of a resolution by which it launched its own registry and electronic headquarters, without any interconnection with the rest of the registries. of public administrations, including the Community.

It adds that the repeal was carried out “following the recommendation of the Legal Council, which in an opinion stated that it was contrary to the legal system because it was ‘a general administrative provision issued by someone who lacks the necessary regulatory power to do so’.”

The Community offers as an alternative to its own registry, the creation of a specialized electronic registry office, with which “they intend to solve the problems generated by the decision of the Transparency Council not to attend to the requests that citizens were presenting to it through the different registries of any public administration, or from electronic offices other than those of the Council itself».

The autonomous Executive adds that this “is intended to guarantee the right of interested parties to present their documents in any of the places provided for in Law 39/2015, of October 1, on the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations, a right that will be restored as soon as the Transparency Council accepts the reception of the writings presented by the citizens in the register of the Autonomous Community or in that of any other public administration».