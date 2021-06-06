The regional government remove advertisements and messages that encourage the game of the facades of the premises in this sector and will toughen the conditions of access. These are two of the measures adopted within the Region’s Gaming and Betting Commission, which has also approved a clear and transparent limitation of opening and closing hours.

The new regulation also establishes the obligation to include inside the premises, either through screens or posters, messages of warning about the possible harmful effects of the game. The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, chaired this week the meeting of the Gaming Commission, in which representatives of this sector also participated and in which the text of this was analyzed and approved. new regulations.

At the meeting, the head of the Treasury stressed the importance of setting “clear, fair and transparent rules of the game for an activity that has a series of social implications of which we all have to be aware. Our obligation, our responsibility and our commitment is that this activity, dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, is carried out in an orderly manner and with the maximum guarantees ”.

In this sense, Celdrán recalled that The Region of Murcia currently has one of the most restrictive regulations in all of Spain “Which is now reinforced with these measures agreed with the agents of this sector.” The new regulations, agreed with unions and employers in the gaming sector, prohibit, for example, the use of images, drawings, letters or any other graphic element on the facades or outside of the premises to limit their visual impact. In this way, the only signage that will be allowed will be the one that indicates the name of the premises.

In addition, the locals neither will they be able to place informative posters on their façade or outside with the forecasts or betting coefficients nor images or signs that refer to other types of gambling establishments or other games that are not authorized in the same.

Regarding the hardening of the entry conditions, it establishes the It is compulsory for both gambling halls and specific betting establishments to have a user registration service similar to what is already mandatory for casinos and bingo halls.

Control and inspection actions



«Our objective, and it is an objective shared by the representatives of the gaming sector themselves, is to achieve the principle of zero tolerance for the entry of minors and vulnerable people, such as those registered in the Prohibited Registry, in gambling and betting venues, “said Celdrán.

Regarding inspections in hotel establishments, gambling halls, bingo halls and specific betting establishments, a total of 991 were carried out last year compared to 1,481 in 2019. This lower number is due to the fact that these establishments were totally closed for almost four months (from March 14 to June 21 and for most of the month of November).

Comparing the months in which they remained open, however, the number of actions increased during all of them compared to 2019. Thus, for example, in the months of January and February, inspections increased by 30 and 15 percent respectively. , while in August there was more than double and in December 20 percent more.