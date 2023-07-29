The candy sector has a very significant weight in the economy of the Region of Murcia, with an annual turnover of around 350 million euros. The Ministry of Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed, through the Development Institute (Info), has reinforced the highly innovative character of the sector with direct aid of one million euros that have led to investments worth 4.1 million euros and have led to the creation of 200 direct jobs during the period 2015-2023.

In addition to these aids, many of the 64 companies that officially make up the candy and sweets sector in the Region have participated since 2019 in the 46 sector events organized by Info. The candy sector, which brings together companies manufacturers of cocoa, cocoa butter, chocolate, candies, nougats, chewing gum, as well as preserving fruits and nuts in sugar, generates some 1,400 direct jobs in the Region, to which are added indirect jobs related to supply of ingredients, containers, packaging, machinery and logistics.

The sector is highly internationalized, since 60 percent of production is destined for foreign trade. The remaining 40 percent goes to the national market, whose demand is around 3.4 kilos of candies, chewing gum, candies and sweets per capita.

exports



During the first four months of 2023, regional foreign sales rose by 40 percent, representing more than 115 million euros, thus exceeding 2020 and 2021 by more than 50 and 30 million respectively. In this sense, one candy out of every three exported is of Murcian origin.

Last year, the Region of Murcia exported confectionery products worth 293.65 million euros, with a growth of 36.53 percent, compared to the increase of 25.74 percent at the national level, all in a context where the sector has grown a lot in the last three years. The Region is thus configured as the first leading province in sweets sales, accounting for 32 percent of national foreign sales.

Most of it is absorbed by Europe, especially France, Portugal, Germany or Italy; along with countries like the United States or Canada that are in the top positions in the ranking of countries. Precisely, 83.29 million euros of sweets were exported to the North American country in 2022, 28 percent of the total sold abroad in that period. In fact, sweets represent the second most requested product manufactured in the Region of Murcia by the United States.