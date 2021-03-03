This Tuesday the Region suffered a slight rebound in the number of coronavirus infections, with 98 positives. This is the highest record of the last week, which increases the number of active cases to 1,124, fourteen more than the previous day. These new infections were detected thanks to 3,315 PCR and antigen tests carried out in the last 24 hours, which places the Community’s current positivity rate of 2.96%.

Of the 98 new cases, 16 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 10 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 10 to Cartagena, 9 to Lorca, 8 to Alhama de Murcia, 6 to Cieza, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to San Javier, 4 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 4 to Totana, 3 to Abarán, 3 to Mula. The rest are distributed among various locations.

The rate of deaths from coronavirus continues without respite and this Tuesday there were another eight deaths to be regretted. They are 6 men and 2 women, between 52 and 82 years old. Three of them resided in Murcia, two in Cieza and the rest in Fortuna, Santomera and Totana.

Hospital pressure continues to ease at a good pace and is moving away from the critical point, with 204 admitted (13 less than the previous day). 73 of them, two fewer than Monday, are in intensive care units.

For its part, the Ministry of Education and Culture reported two new positives in centers in the Region, one of them at the Cervantes de Caravaca school, which forced the isolation of a teacher, and another at the Principe de España school, in Alhama from Murcia, where three other students were isolated. In total, there are currently 8 teachers and 118 students in isolation.