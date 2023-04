Sunday, April 2, 2023, 07:33



| Updated 10:25 a.m.



With a letter sent to the BiciHuerta de Torreagüera association, the Historical Heritage Service of the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, directed by Marcos Ortuño, has rejected the request that the group presented on October 2 so that …

This content is exclusive for subscribers