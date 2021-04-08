The vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, highlighted this Thursday the need to «continue promoting the gypsy community, from the respect and support of their cultural identity, a task that must be fought for every day ”, sources from the Community reported in a press release.

Franco made these statements at the commemorative events organized by the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council to celebrate the International Day of the Gypsy People, in which the mayor of the town, Visitación Martínez, and members of different gypsy entities of the municipality have also participated, representing all the associations of the Region.

The counselor has valued “the responsibility of the regional government and of society as a whole with the gypsy people”, and vindicated “the memory of its history, the recognition of their contributions to society, both in culture and values. With the sum of efforts, the unity and diversity of the gypsy people as part of Murcian society becomes clear.

For all these reasons, he expressed his willingness to reactivate the working group to promote the Regional Strategy for the Inclusion of the Roma People, in order to «continue creating mechanisms for coordination, dialogue and follow-up between the regional and local Administration and the Third Sector to the social inclusion of this community ”, in addition to “Continue to collaborate in the implementation and monitoring of the national strategy.”

50th anniversary of the I World Gypsy Congress



This year it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first World Gypsy Congress, which took place on April 8, 1971 in London, where the Gypsy flag and anthem were adopted. Throughout these years, the gypsy community in the Region of Murcia worked on social promotion while maintaining their cultural identity. Its history, its culture and its language were valued, in addition to recognizing its contribution to European and Spanish culture in general and to Murcia in particular.

In the Region of Murcia, the estimated Roma population amounts to 30,513 people, which represents 5.9 percent of the 516,862 Roma people estimated in the whole of Spain, according to the study on the Roma housing and population map 2015 by the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality.

The Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) finances comprehensive social care projects for the gypsy people, within the framework of the Roma Development Plan of the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, to ten city councils in the Region with a high density of Roma population. In 2020, 400,000 euros were allocated, with the participation of 2,623 Roma people.