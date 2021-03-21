The Autonomous Community will reduce the bill for the payment of interest by about 18 million euros thanks to the agreement reached with eight banking entities to refinance 1,032 million euros of the debt that the regional Administration has with the State, according to the Ministry of the Presidency and Tax authorities. The eight credit institutions with which the agreement has been signed are Cajasur, Abanca, Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, Caja Central, BBVA, Caixabank and Cajamar.

The Ministry, through the Institute of Credit and Finance of the Region of Murcia (ICREF), has already signed the resolution with the so-called banking pool, that is, the document that collects the details and characteristics of this long-term operation. term. This text states that the interest will be 0%, compared to the 0.834% that would have been paid if the financing had been obtained through the line of credit from the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA).

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s active financial management policy, which aims to maximize financial savings by reducing interest on the debt. In November of last year there was already a first refinancing at zero cost that meant a saving of 7.5 million euros, so the accumulated amount that the Region will stop paying as interest exceeds 25 million thanks to both operations .

THE DATA 1,032 million euros of debt with the State is what the Credit Institute of the Region has refinanced. 18 million euros is what the regional treasury will save with the operation. 10,578 million euros is the public debt of the Region of Murcia as of September 2020.

The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, stressed that “we are managing to refinance part of the debt without interest, which is essential to partially compensate for the unfair regional financing that we suffer and which is the origin of this debt. We can now allocate that money to priority items for the fight against the pandemic.

“We are going to continue prioritizing obtaining this type of financial savings through the renegotiation of debt, which is 90% with the State. The objective is to continue replacing it with debt with private banks, at much lower interest rates, “added the head of regional finance.

The operation agreed with these eight banks required the prior authorization of the Council of Ministers, which occurred at the meeting on March 16. The central Executive gave the go-ahead that day for the Autonomous Community to carry out long-term debt operations for a maximum of 1,200 million euros, which were intended to early amortize the loans formalized in previous years by the Community with the Financing Fund to Autonomous Communities, in order to reduce the financial costs of the debt portfolio.

The public debt of the Region of Murcia amounted to 10,578 million euros at the end of September last year, the highest figure in the history of the Autonomous Community. The main creditor of the Region of Murcia is the State, through the different regional financing funds that it has received in recent years, such as the Autonomous Liquidity Fund.