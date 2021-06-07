The Community has presented Cehegín as a candidate for the best rural tourist village ‘Best Tourism Village’, awarded by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The recognition distinguishes a municipality that serves as an example of how to harness the power of tourism to offer opportunities and safeguard its communities, local traditions and heritage.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UNWTO initiative aims to find peoples who have adopted innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas.

For this, the uniqueness of each enclave will be valued and the best initiatives will be announced with a view to making tourism a driver of rural development and well-being.

Among the requirements that municipalities must meet are having a low population density, being located in a landscape with a significant presence of traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock or fishing, and sharing values ​​and lifestyle of the community.

The deadline for submitting applications is July 31 and the selected towns will be announced in October. The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, announced the presentation of the candidacy of Cehegín as the best rural tourist village in a visit he made yesterday to the town.

He also attended the signing of the incorporation of the municipality to the destinations of the Tourism Quality System ‘Sicted’, a network that recognizes and certifies the quality and safety of the destination. Cehegín thus joins an organization in which the Region of Murcia occupies the fourth position in the country.

Ortuño also visited the actions of the Works and Services Plan that the Community executes in the municipality. The Ministry allocates 314,330 euros from the Works and Services Plan to “initiatives that improve the quality of life of the residents of Cehegín.”