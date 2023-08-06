The Autonomous Community has intensified the procedures to seal mining rafts on the Mediterranean slope, especially in Portmán, to secure them and prevent landslides and waste dumping with heavy metals. Until now it had focused on those that affect the Mar Menor, together with the Ministry for Ecological Transition. And it undertakes the works in the El Lirio deposit, which are six months late.

The General Directorate of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity has been working for a few months to locate the owners of a dozen large ponds. Waterproofing and revegetating the land is a legal obligation and one that the residents of Cartagena and La Unión have been demanding for years.

From this regional department they know that it is an arduous task that will take years. With these they will act as with the San Cristóbal II, in Mazarrón, and with the Lirio, in Cartagena. As in them, after locating the owners and finalizing all the legal channels for them to clean the ponds, the Community will carry out the sealing work in a subsidiary manner.

See also Applied Engineering increases its portfolio of renewables with aerothermal energy and promotes electric mobility The large pond will have a perimeter fence and a breakwater wall and the slopes will be remodeled and stabilized

«We have activated the machinery to carry out all the necessary procedures to reach the end. We have also requested help from the Ministry to see if it can lend us a hand,” the general director of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity, Horacio Sánchez, explained to LA VERDAD.

Secure access



At the moment, there are works in El Lirio. Neither the high temperatures nor the fact that it is August, the quintessential holiday month, have slowed down the work on the pond, located next to the La Manga Club tourist complex. After the stoppage a few weeks after starting the waterproofing, due to delays in the building permit, work resumed in May. Now the Autonomous Community has accelerated the tasks to have everything ready in November of next year, according to Sánchez. The cost is about 5 million euros, of which the Ministry contributes 70%.

At this time, the company in charge of the work, Tragsa, is ensuring access and adapting the area. The collection of materials for sealing has also begun. The great pond will be covered by a plain of rocks and other materials. In the upper part there will be a vegetal layer, with native plants of the area.

“The intention is that what is there is not noticed,” clarified the general director. These tasks are now at 7% completion. On the sides there will be concrete channels to redirect rainwater to a dam that is now being built by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, to prevent runoff from reaching the Mar Menor. The project includes a perimeter fence, a breakwater wall and the remodeling and stabilization of the slopes. There will also be sealing, soil restoration and drainage systems. And the slopes will be protected and restored.

At the beginning of 2019, the General Directorate issued a resolution in which it ordered the owner of the land, the company Tuscola Port, to act. Given the company’s refusal, the Community had to “order a forced execution and face legal proceedings,” said Sánchez. The Community will invoice the works to the company to try to recover the money.