The Government of Fernando López Miras yesterday approved a decree that prohibits social, family and recreational gatherings in the Region between people who do not live together, until now limited to six people.

The rule, which will be in force for fourteen days after its publication today in the BORM, aims to end “all social contact without a mask”, which according to the president of the Community is what is leading to the uncontrolled transmission of the coronavirus in the Region in this third wave. Murcia is already at the head of Spain in cumulative incidence, only surpassed by Extremadura.

– Social gatherings between non-cohabitating people are prohibited. – The interior of bars and restaurants will be closed in all municipalities. – Mass events are suspended, that is, those that bring together more than 200 people inside, more than 500 seated outside or more than 100 standing outside. – Perimeter confinement of the Region – Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As explained by the head of the regional Executive, only meetings between people “who belong to the same nucleus of coexistence, in public and private spaces, both indoors and outdoors, as well as in private vehicles, will be allowed.” On the other hand, regulated activity in workplaces, educational centers, places of worship or cinemas is not restricted. Group sport is also allowed.

“It is about the meetings with friends and family that we can no longer have in bars, we cannot have them in private homes either”

Fernando López Miras. President of the community

Exceptions



The rule establishes several exceptions for people who live alone (who may be part of a single extended coexistence unit), minors who do not share a residence with their parents, people with a marriage or partner relationship who do not live together and for those who take care of elderly or dependent people. You can also share a vehicle if it is essential to go to work, according to Fernando López Miras responded to questions from the media.

Opinion

The regional government thus intends to minimize contacts and stop the spread of the virus, which has been rampant since the beginning of the year. One of the data on which the Executive relies is that 78% of infections with an epidemiological link are related to leisure and home. “It is about the encounters with friends and family that we cannot have in bars, nor can we have them in private homes,” clarified the president of the Community, who does not see the need for other measures for now such as advancing the closure of shops or restrict all non-essential activity.

“The situation is very worrying around the world. We are facing the worst moment of the pandemic, the worst moment in a century »

Fernando López Miras. President of the community

“The irresponsible ones”



López Miras charged again, as on other occasions, against the “irresponsible who continue not to wear a mask, without keeping a safe distance” or respecting the measures. “If we all act responsibly, the measures work,” he said, citing the second epidemic wave as an example, when the Region managed to minimize its incidence rate after the first closure of the hospitality industry in November. However, although he will ask the security forces to monitor that the ban on meeting is observed, he recognizes that a policeman cannot be placed in every house. So the measure approved yesterday will depend on citizen collaboration.

Likewise, López Miras attacked the central government for “the lack of homogeneity” in the actions of the communities against the coronavirus, unlike the rest of the countries around us. The head of the autonomous Executive said that he does not intend “to seek consolation in the evil of the rest”, but insisted that the situation is “very worrying throughout the world”, not only in the Region. “We are facing the worst moment of the pandemic, the worst moment in a century,” he concluded.