THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, February 7, 2022, 15:08



The campaign ‘That’s not sex’, an initiative created by the film director and documentary filmmaker Mabel Lozano, in which 15,000 euros have been invested, aims, fundamentally, to raise awareness and prevent attitudes of sexual abuse and violence among the youngest. This was explained this Monday by the Minister of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, in the presentation of the same, in which she was accompanied by the general directors of Women, María José García, and Youth, José Manuel Lopez.

The awareness campaign, of an educational and training nature, will provide and make available to young people and adolescents in the Region the necessary tools to help foster healthy, respectful and egalitarian relationships, as well as to prevent sexual violence. The initiative is included in the Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Program, which has 300,000 euros from the Spain Protects You Plan, earmarked for awareness campaigns and training sessions.

The objective, stressed Vice President Franco, “is also that they become aware and act as active agents of change in identifying sexist and unequal attitudes in their relationships”, and insisted that “preventing and acting on sexual violence is among our priorities because any form of violence against women, however it is expressed, is our responsibility to eradicate it».

pornography consumption



‘That’s not sex’ was born from the concern of the counselors of the educational centers of the Region, especially those of Secondary, for the use that adolescents and young people make of mobile phones and tablets, on many occasions without any type of control parental or filter that can limit the access they have to certain content such as pornography. Its consumption at an early age generates an impact on sexual behavior, promoting practices that can become addictive or risky. In addition to situations of abuse and sexual violence.

The #EsoNoEsSexo campaign, which includes various graphic and audiovisual material, will be widely disseminated to reach as many young people as possible. The initiative has a marked educational nature, with the coordination of the Cepaim Foundation. Professionals from the ESPILL Institute of Sexology and Psychotherapy will give training awareness talks, in which issues such as prevention and awareness of sexual violence and gender inequality will be addressed; promotion of critical thinking when viewing pornographic audiovisual content; support and help to understand and internalize sexuality in an integrated way; and development of self-care, protection and privacy skills.

The actions will be carried out in different municipalities of the Region. During this same month of February ‘That’s not sex’ will reach secondary schools in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, San Javier and Yecla. In addition, a meeting is planned with social entities and youth groups that work with young people in the Region, which will take place at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena on February 18, in the Isaac Peral auditorium. That day, the Murcian singer Xuso Jones is scheduled to participate in a dialogue to reflect on sexual violence with young people who are in a situation of social exclusion.

The campaign spot ‘What is Porn?’, directed by film director Mabel Lozano, recently awarded the Goya for best short documentary, and renowned women’s rights activist, aims for young people to make a difference between the sexual content to which they have access on the network and warn of sexual violence and the ritualization of sexist sexual practices.