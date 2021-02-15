The Community will have the first ‘Strategy for the Transformation of the Regional Public Function’, a pioneering initiative at the regional and national level which, as announced by the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, “will allow us to spearhead the necessary process of transformation of public administrations that society currently demands, which will make us more agile and effective in serving citizens ”.

Celdrán presented on Monday the base document of the Strategy to the union representatives at the sector administration and services table, as the beginning of the round of contacts that will allow defining the measures to be implemented and the execution schedule. “Throughout the first half of the year we are going to hold meetings with the unions to set specific measures and plan them over time,” he said.

The Strategy is based on seven axes considered fundamental to achieve this leap in quality in the public function: intelligent planning of human resources; digital transformation of the public function; professionalization of the managerial function; internal promotion and adaptation of skills; public talent; human management and social responsibility; and, finally, negotiation and communication.

Among the planned measures are the redefinition, reconversion and creation of certain jobs to adapt to the organization of the future; the increase in project work that coordinates employees from different departments; the application of management tools such as Big Data or artificial intelligence; the reinforcement of the professionalization of the managerial function with training adapted to their functions; or the attraction and retention of staff talent, through initiatives such as the adaptation of selective processes.

The objective is to respond to challenges such as the generational change in public employment, the reduction of temporary employment, the definition of new jobs and the digital transformation, as well as defining a model of lifelong learning. Other issues to be addressed will be the promotion of internal promotion, the regulation of teleworking, the professionalization of the management function, the evaluation of performance linked to the professional career and Corporate Social Responsibility.

One of these challenges is the average age of the Administration and Services staff, which is 54 years old, which implies that within five years 10 percent of the current workforce will have retired and that in ten years that percentage rises to 27 percent.

Javier Celdrán stressed that “we believe that the time has come to begin a profound process of reflection on the role of the regional Administration and its main asset, human resources. The needs of the 2021 Region are nothing like what they existed just a decade ago, and the challenges are increasingly pressing, such as aging workforces, digitization or the management of new adapted job profiles to a society of the digital age ”.

“The pandemic has only precipitated a project that we have been maturing for a year and in which we want unions to play a very active role. We have drawn up an agenda for the transformation of the regional Administration, convinced that we can become a pioneer community in the global transformation of its public human resources “, added the counselor.