The Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy presented to the central Government the 21 projects that will be financed through social funds of 81.52 million euros assigned in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which will be sent to the European Union and will be articulated for three years. Specifically, the Region of Murcia will have in 2021 a total of € 22.5 million; with almost 28 million in 2022; and with just over 30 million in 2023, Community sources reported in a press release.

These programs focus on long-term care for the elderly; modernization of social services and residential protection models; and foster care in specialized families for children and adolescents. The vice president and counselor, Isabel Franco, pointed out that it is “an opportunity to achieve the objectives of improvement within care and the Social Services of the Region, and to emerge stronger from this crisis that we are experiencing «.

A transversal plan



Almost 65 per cent of the funds will be used to promote long-term care for the elderly and dependents. More specifically, 55 percent will be invested in the provision of new public facilities, based on a new architecture focused on people and care in community settings, as well as on the remodeling and adaptation of existing facilities.

The remaining 10 percent will serve to incorporate New Technologies at the service of care for the promotion of personal autonomy: Telecare. Another of the investment lines of the Resilience Plan is directed at the modernization of Social Services. The technological transformation and pilot projects promoting innovation in social services account for 26 percent of the funds. From administrative simplification, development of new access channels and provision of services, to the exchange of information between systems and services for a global and integrated care of these.

In this same line, projects have been worked on for the modernization of infrastructures, digitization and improvement of residential protection models, and specialized foster care for children and adolescents. A frame in which it is intended to favor care models, more focused on the rights of the child and the social and professional inclusion of young people. For this, 10 percent of the total funds have been allocated.