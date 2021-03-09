Plan different preventive exercises in matters of security and emergencies in 2021 between the Autonomous Community and the Military Emergency Unit (UME) was the central object of the meeting held this Tuesday between the Minister of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, and the head of the III Battalion of the UME, Lieutenant Colonel Olaf Clavería, based in Bétera (Valencia).

During the meeting, the counselor valued the importance of the different training activities that are carried out jointly by the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with the Military Emergency Unit (UME). Specifically, these are three exercises, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The first on actions in a pandemic, to face challenges such as the coronavirus; the second on prevention of forest fires, which will be carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Natural Environment; and the last one on the interconnection of technological platforms.

The counselor also valued “the long collaboration and the links that exist between the military emergency unit and the Autonomous Community” and recalled that “the Region of Murcia was the first to integrate the emergency management system of the UME«. He also referred to the “decisive intervention of the UME in the damages of 2019, the earthquakes in Lorca or the main fires declared in the regional mountains in recent decades.”

The counselor Sánchez Torregrosa expressed his desire that the coordination in case of emergency “be agile and effective, in order to avoid or mitigate the consequences of the same as much as possible.” After the meeting Lieutenant Colonel Clavería visited the facilities of the General Directorate of Emergencies and the 1-1-2 Coordination Center.