The Autonomous Community invests 160,767 euros in the rehabilitation and reinforcement of the hangar of the La Manga del Mar Menor fire station, which belongs to the Fire Fighting Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS). According to the forecast of the regional administration, the work started in January “is completed, pending its final acceptance and occupation, pending some adjustments to the doors of the vehicle hangar-ship.” That is why his intention is to reopen the facilities in September.

The work consisted of the rehabilitation of the hangar building with the replacement of the roof and doors, the cleaning up and reinforcement of the structure and the complete renovation of the electrical installation. Waterproofing, insulation and protection works have also been carried out on part of the roof of the social building, to prevent leaks and improve its conditions. The works have been undertaken on an area of ​​300 square meters. Currently, there are 15 personnel on duty at this park: 5 corporals and 10 fire-drivers.

The troops are distributed in shifts. The daily staff is made up of a corporal and two firefighters. This park mainly covers the area of ​​the Manga del Mar Menor belonging to the municipality of San Javier with about 16 kilometers of coastline, being able to act in neighboring municipalities if required.