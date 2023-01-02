The Community opened an environmental liability file against the agricultural company Ciky Oro SL and imposed a penalty of 798,852 euros for the environmental damage caused to the Mar Menor. This is one of the firms investigated in the ‘Topillo case’ and, according to the instructor in one of his latest documents, between 2013 and 2016, the company would have dumped up to 441,769 cubic meters of brine rejection into the lagoon.

This multinational, according to the file, has been sanctioned for the environmental damage caused to the flora and fauna and to the water of the Mar Menor. These natural resources were affected by the activity of the three illegal desalination plants that the company apparently had at its service. Sources from the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Energy specified that it is a sanction proposal that is still in the processing phase.

This proposal for a sanction from the Community comes after last March the Contentious Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered the Community to initiate a procedure demanding environmental responsibility for discharges into the Mar Menor against eight companies or businessmen. dedicated to agriculture.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office went to court after the Ministry ignored the request made to it by this body. In it, he urged them to file those eight companies for the emission of polluting discharges from their illegal desalination plants in the Campo de Cartagena and which ended up flowing into the lagoon and affecting its environmental state. One year after that request, not only had the Community not initiated such proceedings to demand the payment of pecuniary responsibilities for the damages caused to that marine ecosystem, but it also got off the hook with a report in which it maintained that the competent administration to act was the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

The spokeswoman for Podemos, María Marín, considers that it is a fine “totally insufficient to repair the damage caused.” She remarked that the sanction does not come “by the will of the regional government, but it was the Prosecutor’s Office and the TSJ who forced López Miras and the Minister of the Environment, Antonio Luengo, to demand this compensation from the company.” THE TRUTH tried this Monday in vain to contact the company.