THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 9, 2022, 1:14 p.m.



The Community plans to allocate nearly one million euros to fishermen in the Region of Murcia in 2023 to offset “the negative effects of temporary stops that the European Union imposes on the sector each year.” As explained by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo, “it is a measure with which the regional government continues to show its backing and support for fishermen, responding to their demands and defending their claims ».

The counselor met this Friday in Cartagena with the fishermen’s associations before the Council of Fisheries Ministers of the European Union, “where the future of the fleet affected by the demersal plan will be decided.” Luengo expressed “absolute support for their demands, such as the refusal to accept a new increase in stoppage days, since in just three years the working hours have been reduced by 30%, or the refusal to reduce them by 7%. the red shrimp catch limit’.

«We have sued the Government of Spain to demand compensation mechanisms that respond to the economic damages suffered by the sector, where the extra days must be extra days that are granted to the Member State, regardless of the allocation of total days; where scientific guarantees are contemplated to establish the conditionality of the stops and, especially, where different segments are created to put an end to the generalization of the measures for all countries, which would allow differences depending on the state of the fleets and fishing grounds, ” explained the head of Fisheries.

More investments in 2023



Luengo referred at the meeting to some of the main initiatives that the regional government will launch next year to continue promoting the competitiveness of the fishing sector, its commitment to the sustainability of the activity and guaranteeing the quality of the fish that leaves our coasts. . Thus, he highlighted the investment of 1.5 million euros for the fish market improvement plan, which will make it possible to reinforce aspects such as their energy efficiency, improve the fish sales systems or condition the facilities.