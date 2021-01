Manuel Villegas reports on the decisions made in the last Covid Monitoring Committee The Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, in a file photograph. / Vicente Vicéns (AGM

The advance of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia has forced the Community to take new drastic measures and this Monday has ordered the closure of all non-essential activities at 8:00 p.m., waiting for the central government to allow them to overtake this time the curfew.