The monthly report on rental prices prepared by ‘pisos.com’ indicates that the type of rental apartment in the Region of Murcia registered an average price of 5.79 euros per square meter last July, which represented a monthly increase of 1.40%, the fifth most intense in the country. However, compared to the same month last year, the increase was 0.35%, which meant the most contained increase in the national group.

In this way, the Region of Murcia was the fifth autonomy with the most affordable monthly payment for tenants, behind Castilla y León (4.74 euros per square meter), among others. For its part, the standard rental apartment in Spain had an average price per square meter of 10.24 euros in July 2022. This figure showed a monthly rise of 0.2%. In the year-on-year comparison, it rose by 5.89%.

The city of Murcia marked in July 2022 an average rental price of 8.56 euros per square meter. This monthly payment placed it in an intermediate position in the rental list.

The Murcian capital registered a rise of 2.61% compared to June, the fourth most intense in the country. Compared to July 2021, it showed a rise of 8.13%

The most expensive regions to live for rent in July were Madrid (13.59 euros per square meter), the Balearic Islands (12.34) and Catalonia (11.66), while the cheapest rents were in Castilla y León, Extremadura and Castilla la Mancha. Ordering the provincial capitals by price, Barcelona turned out to be the capital with the highest rent: 17.92 euros per square meter. It was followed by Madrid (17 euros per square meter), San Sebastián (15.99), Bilbao (13.56) and Palma de Mallorca (11.37). The capital of Zamora closed the table with 5.92 euros per square meter. Other economic provincial capitals for tenants were Ourense (6.08 euros per square meter), Cuenca (6.24), Ciudad Real (6.31) and Cáceres (6.39).

Unlike what happens with rent, second-hand housing in the Region of Murcia in July 2022 had an average price of 1,112 euros per square meter. This figure registered an increase of 0.98% compared to the month of June, the third most striking in the country. Year-on-year, there was a rise of 5.09%, the fifth most intense in Spain, according to the monthly report on sales prices by ‘pisos.com’. The Community was the third cheapest autonomy in the country, behind Extremadura (803 euros per square meter) and Castilla-La Mancha (843). As for second-hand housing in Spain, in July 2022 it registered an average price of 1,932 euros per square meter, showing a monthly increase of 0.31%. Year over year, the figure marked a rise of 4.59%.