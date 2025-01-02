

01/02/2025



Updated at 04:49h.





It is not known today whether 2025 will be a rainy year, but it will almost certainly be abundant in mud. The political scene has been mired in excess and continuous confrontation for some time, and there is no sign that this is going to change. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only