The counselor of the Presidency and Justice of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García, has transferred to the president of the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation, José Pablo López Sánchez, that «the Government of the Community of Madrid has been aware of the … broadcast, on March 13, of a special program and documentary 7291, which, according to its website, “analyzes the deaths in the residences of elders of the Community of Madrid the first two months of the pandemic” ».

This documentary, the counselor indicates, is “of a marked ideological bias, offers information that does not correspond to reality, notoriously obvious a comparison of data contrasted with other autonomous communities and also the negligent and illegal actions of the central government during that period.”

«It was the Madrid Executive to take measures to stop the effects of a global pandemic that was ignored and denied for months by the government of our country. To this is added that, for the realization of said documentary, the contrast to the data and facts for which, unanimously, on more than sixty occasions, the courts of justice have ruled in favor of the Community of Madrid, ”he said in the brief.

After these words, Miguel Ángel García has reminded the President of article 3.2.b of Law 17/2006, of June 5, on the radio and television of state ownership, which sends to the RTVE Corporation to «guarantee the objective, truthful and plural information, which must be fully adjusted to the criteria of professional independence and to the political, social and ideological pluralism present in our society, as well as to the norm of distinguish perceptible, the information of the opinion ».

In addition, it has stressed that the activity of RTVE must be governed by the principles of independence, neutrality, pluralism, impartiality and rigor, “avoiding any ideological positioning beyond the defense of constitutional values, giving accommodation to all the options and opinions present in Spanish society in accordance with its institutional, social or economic representation, and must be extremely precise with the reality of the facts, which will have to be contrasted several sources ».

Thus, the counselor has requested that they be reproduced “with the same issuance conditions as the aforementioned documentary”, both the statement of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso in which he explains the management of the pandemic by the Community of Madrid as a video of 4:44 minutes in which “the success of the management of the Community of Madrid and the negligence of the central government during the crisis of the COVID contrasted with the objective data that this administration provides ».