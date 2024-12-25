The General Directorate of Security of the Community of Madrid has authorized six New Year’s Eve macro parties that will be celebrated in small municipalities in the region: in Ajalvir, San Agustín de Guadalix, Cobeña, Griñón, San Martín de Valdeiglesias and Guadalix de la Sierra.

Together, there are 4,725 people planned: in Cobeña and San Agustín de Guadalix, they will be held in their respective municipal sports centers, with 1,100 and 1,126 attendees; in Guadalix de la Sierra, in the municipal gym, for 500 people; in Griñón at the municipal sports center, for 999 people; in San Martín at the municipal sports board grounds, with a maximum capacity of 500 people, and in Ajalvir, at the local sports center, with a planned capacity similar to the previous one.

These are the same holidays that were celebrated last year. This 2024, however, the Community of Madrid has disavowed that of Alcalá de Henares due to the opposition of the property. “The General Directorate of Security and Civil Protection at the regional level is the competent authority to authorize this type of events, which has denied the request for authorization due to the express opposition of the property of the venue,” indicated the Alcalá city council in response to the queries received. .

It is the largest New Year’s Eve macro party in the city. Tickets for the event, which was going to take place in the Ruiz de Velasco pavilion, with a capacity of 4,378 people, went on sale on November 28. Open bar and more than five hours of music with several renowned artists.









The Casco Antiguo Group, organizer of said party, known as Pavilion, reported a few days ago through a statement that it had all the documentation in order and the favorable reports from both the Alcalá de Henares City Council and the Community of Madrid, but The Montemadrid Foundation, owner of the venue, has opposed its holding, as it maintains a dispute with who has been its authorized assignee to operate the venue for decades, Club Juventud Alcalá, and with whom the Casco Antiguo Group maintains a management contract for these events from 2022.

«We want to make it clear that this situation is totally unrelated to the Alcalá Youth Club, our city council and police, who have always supported our initiative and of course unrelated to our company that has done everything possible to guarantee its realization, but it has not been viable. We have had two wonderful editions and you have given a clear example of behavior. We hope that the situation between the club and the foundation is resolved and they allow us to hold future parties with guarantee,” the statement stated.