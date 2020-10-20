When there are four days left for the state of alarm to decline in Madrid, the central government rules out an extension for the time being and it is still not known with certainty what the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso will do to contain the second wave of the pandemic once it ends this exceptional measure. On the table this Tuesday there are two ideas: return to the restrictions for basic health areas that the Community activated on September 21 and ask the Executive of Pedro Sánchez to establish a curfew. Both proposals were verbalized this morning by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, at a breakfast with Europa Press.

Sources of the regional Executive specify the measure: they want it to be for the entire territory of the region, from 00:00 at night to 6:00 in the morning, to maintain the activity of bars and restaurants, but avoid large bottles and parties in homes. “The curfew would make it possible to establish at certain times what we all know, that there is no mobility, as has been decreed in France, for example. Yesterday [por este lunes] we had a meeting with the president [Isabel Díaz Ayuso] and the professional associations, and it came almost at their proposal to study that option. But for that, you have to have legal coverage that the Community of Madrid does not have, it would have to be a decision of the Government of Spain, “said the counselor.

“Nor would we see it badly,” said Ruiz Escudero, who also assures that for the moment it has been spoken “internally” and it has not been an idea yet shared with councilors from other autonomies; Although other communities have also suggested this proposal to the ministry and it is something that is on the table for the Interterritorial Health Council this Thursday, informs Carlos E. Cué. The problem is legal. Madrid maintains that it does not want a state of alarm, but does want a curfew; and in the Executive they believe that this is not possible. Yes, all citizens could be asked to stay at home during those hours, but a curfew as such, with the police guarding the streets with a strict order that no one move, is unfeasible without a state of alarm, according to sources from the Executive.

The Community will hold its regular meeting with the central government on Tuesday to study the epidemiological situation. Madrid has registered 13,443 infections since last week, 28,984 in the last 14 days; Without counting the delays in the notification of new cases that last up to three weeks, the cumulative incidence is 448.72 per 100,000 inhabitants on October 20. With these figures, Ruiz Escudero assures that the curfew is something that Díaz Ayuso’s Cabinet is “studying”: “You have to see, it would not be a decision to apply only in the Community of Madrid.” Although, he has also pointed out, they would agree “as long as economic activity is allowed to condition, with the limitations it has.”

The economy is, since the region entered the so-called new normal on June 21, the mantra that the regional Executive repeats. “For the most vulnerable economies”, the decisions taken could mean “not being able to go back”, Ruiz Escudero has influenced: “The virus has come to stay with us, the idea is not to stop life so drastically [como en la pasada primavera] and that is why we have bet since we left the first wave ”. At the end of September, the president also alluded to the continuity of the social and commercial routine in the region: “For me, the solution is to locate the 1% that is infecting and that 99% of people continue with their lives.”

The government of the community insists that the state of alarm has been “an outrage” and “hopes” that in the meeting on Thursday – the inter-territorial meeting has been delayed from Wednesday to Thursday at 4:00 p.m. – with the rest of the autonomous communities the Ministry of Health “do not impose” again this legal tool that serves to give legal coverage to the perimeter closure of Madrid capital and eight other cities in the territory. Ruiz Escudero handles two scenarios while: “One is the imposition of the Government of Spain [del estado de alarma], which can extend it although the epidemiological situation is much better. “The other is that this does not happen and that the Community can reactivate the restrictions for basic health areas in those areas with the highest incidence of the virus. In any case, it has specified the counselor will be “Friday” when the decision has to be made.

What is in force right now in Madrid? Since last October 9 at 5:00 p.m., the state of alarm ordered by the central government has been in force in the Community of Madrid, with a duration of 15 calendar days and for those localities that meet the epidemiological criteria set by the Ministry of Health . These are the measures now underway: -You cannot enter or leave the capital Madrid and eight other cities: Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Móstoles, Parla and Torrejón de Ardoz. You can only access or leave these nine locations for work, health reasons or other force majeure reasons. -The movement of residents within the affected municipalities is allowed, but the Government discourages travel and non-essential activities. -Social gatherings, both in public and private spaces, are reduced to six people, except in the case of cohabitants or in those activities in which specific limits are established. -The maximum capacity of the shops is reduced to 50% and their maximum closing time is 22.00. -In hospitality and gaming establishments the capacity is limited to 50% indoors and 60% outdoors. Bar consumption is not allowed and the maximum occupancy per table is six people. The closing time limit is set at 23.00, except for food delivery at home. -In sports facilities, both outdoors and indoors, the capacity is also reduced to 50%, with a maximum of six people for group sports, with the exception of official competitions that are governed by the specific protocol of the Council Superior of Sports. -The academies and private training or teaching centers that are not regulated reduce their capacity to 50%. -In places of worship, the capacity is reduced to a third, with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters, and in wakes a maximum limit of 15 people is established if it is outdoors or 10 if it is in closed spaces.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease