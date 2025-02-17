02/17/2025



Updated at 5:03 p.m.





We are already more than seven million inhabitants in the Community of Madrid. Specifically, 7.001,715 neighbors. And the thing will not be there: the forecasts show that we will continue to add Madrid, to 8 million in 2039. 97 percent of the municipalities in the region have grown up; Only some of the little ones have been left out, and two large cities that have stagnated in the population for at least five years: Coslada and Fuenlabrada. But those who grow the most, proportionally, are those of less than 2,500 inhabitants: they have added up to 13 percent, compared to 5 percent that the Community of Madrid has increased as a whole.

The demographic radiography of the region has been developed by the General Directorate of Territorial Rehequilibrium, based on the data of the National Statistics Institute and its counterpart of the community, and has been presented by the Minister of the Presidency, Miguel Ángel García Martín. Its main conclusion is that Madrid has to continue preparing for what arrives, endowing sufficient infrastructure, services and homes. To do this, it points to investments planned in the coming years such as the City of Health, the City of Justice, Madrid Nuevo Norte, the 40 new residences of older ones that will be built or the expansion of Metro. And figure for all this an expense of more than 7,000 million euros and more than 25,000 million if the private one is added. However, it asks for an update of the financing system that “has been expired” and in the case of Madrid, does not collect the million inhabitants who have joined the region in recent years.

In the last year, the region has added 141,801 new neighbors, and since 2019, the figure amounts to 338,000 citizens. In two decades, one million inhabitants of increase in the population, which have mainly felt in the southwest areas (11 percent) and southeast (10.6 percent), but also in the northern zone (with an 8 , 3 percent increase in neighbors), Madrid capital (4.4 percent has grown) and the metropolitan crown (4.3 percent).

97 percent of the municipalities have grown since 2019 until now. But not in the same way: while the capital continued to grow every year, population has also added in high percentages to other locations, and that has meant that the proportional weight of Madrid in the total population has dropped: in the capital They lived 53.4 percent of the inhabitants of the community in 2019, and are now 49 percent. The foreign population has grown at this stage 10 percent, they calculate.









Population densities are another interesting variable: in the capital you live ‘tight’: it has 5,6448 inhabitants per square kilometer. However, it is not the most dense population in neighbors: La Palma takes Parla, with 6,700, while Coslada is practically at the level of Madrid. At the opposite end are the municipalities with the lowest population density, which as it is easy to imagine, are on the outskirts: Acebeda has 3 inhabitants per square kilometer, and Puebla de la Sierra, 2.

Between Madrid Capital (3,416,771), Móstoles (214.006), Alcalá de Henares (200,702), Leganés (194,084) and Fuenlabrada (190,790) would cover more than half – 60.22 percent – of the population of the region; While in the Sierra Norte (formed by 44 villages) six municipalities have less than 100 neighbors, such as Acebeda (68 neighbors), La Hiruela (83), Madarcos, (70), Puebla de la Sierra (93 ), Robregordo (73) and Somosierra (95).

Two neighbors, in Madarcos



Belén Díaz





And although almost all of the localities have grown in the population in these years, there are some that have not done so: neither San Agustín de Guadalix, nor Torres de la Alameda, nor the Acebeda, among those of smaller size. But neither coslada, nor were Fuenlabrada. His population losses, the counselor has clarified, have been “very low: Coslada loses 900 neighbors and Fuenlabrada 2,900.” But before a panorama in which everyone grows, it is paradoxical that these two municipalities are stagnant. «It is something that has to be analyzed,” Garcia Martín said, “the municipalities will have to study what policies they are not attractive; They are probably not giving the key to make it an attractive place ».

The Regional Government launched several years ago the Vueños al Vida program, which precisely seeks that new neighbors join the rural Madrid, to the smallest peoples. To do this, the services have increased in them and the settlement there with the purchase of new housing or rehabilitation of ancient, in both cases with tax incentives, is also favored. Policies that seem to be fruitful: the five municipalities that have grown the most have been Robledillo de la Jara (38 percent), Horcajo de la Sierra (the same percentage), Madarcos (31.4 percent), the Hiruela and Puebla de la Sierra (one30 percent each).

As for the most aged municipalities, they are Acebeda (with an average of 63 years among the neighbors), La Hiruela (with 54 years on average), and Navarredonda (with 53). On the other hand, the youngest are Aroyomolinos (with an average age of 35 years), Paracuellos (37) and Villalbilla (37).

View the radiography of today, it is worth asking how Madrid of the future will be. And the answer comes fast: more populated. According to INE data, in the next 15 years the trend will be to grow in another million inhabitants. But that population will be distributed more by the crown and other cities, while Madrid will lose weight in the total regional population -which does not mean that it loses inhabitants.

In 15 years, in addition, the centenarians residing in Madrid will be settled: one person in eight will be over 75 years old, one in 10 more than 55 and 23 percent more than 65 years. And it is also expected that unipersonal homes will increase: if they are now 26 percent, in 2039 they will be 29 percent.