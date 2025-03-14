The Community of Madrid will complain against Reyes Maroto for saying that “there were 7,291 victims or elderly people killed” during the pandemic in residences, as reported this Friday from the Regional Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

«The Community of Madrid … It will be complained against the spokeswoman of the Socialist Municipal Group at the City Council of Madrid, Reyes Maroto, to say, in statements to the media, which ‘were 7,291 victims or elderly murdered’ during the pandemic in the residences of the region, they affirm in the community.

The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Local Administration, and spokesman for the Regional Government, Miguel Ángel García, explained from Córdoba the decision of the community: “Given these statements in which we are charged with the murder of the elderly in the residences during the COVID, he announced that the legal services of the Community of Madrid are already working on the appropriate legal actions that we will carry out before the corresponding judicial body.”

García Martín has pointed out that “it is not worth everything in politics and statements such as those made by the PSOE spokeswoman, Reyes Maroto, where we are attributed to us a crime cannot be unpunished.”

This decision of the Community of Madrid is part of a general response of the PP and the Regional Government of Ayuso before the attacks on the left and the Sánchez executive, who are using the dead in the pandemic to politically wear out to Ayuso.

In a subsequent statement, Reyes Maroto rectifies and recognizes that his words were not fortunate: “My intention with the statements I made yesterday in reference to the documentary ‘7291’, about the people who died in the residences of the Community of Madrid, of which I retract, were not the most appropriate words.”

«It was not my intention, obviously, to accuse anyone of murder, but to emphasize that these people died in Madrid residences without receiving adequate medical treatment. The responsibilities, in any case, will correspond to justice, ”he explains in a brief statement of two paragraphs.