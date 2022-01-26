Several decades after the milestone, the Quinta del Buitre is still recognized. On this occasion it has been the Community of Madrid who has awarded this historic generation with the International Sports Award. “The Governing Council of the Community of Madrid has today approved awarding its International Sports Award to the Quinta del Buitre, the generation of Real Madrid footballers that during the 1980s and until the end of the 20th century contributed to modernizing Spanish and European football”, informs the CAM through a statement.

The text praises the figure of the five members of the Fifth: Emilio Butragueño, Manuel Sanchís, José Miguel González ‘Míchel’, Rafael Martín Vázquez and Miguel Pardeza. “All of them from the Madrid youth academy and members of the team that from 1986 (35 years ago) won five consecutive League titles, a feat that no other team has achieved. In addition, there is the circumstance of who had won the Second Division League championship with Castilla (Real Madrid’s second team) in 1984”, he affirms. He also praises winning the UEFA Cup in 1985, Madrid’s first European title since 1966.

Among other achievements, the Community highly values ​​its presence to promote the professionalization of football in Spain. He does not forget other members of that squad such as Juanito, Camacho, Gallego or Gordillo. “Now, and with this award, the Autonomous Executive recognizes the achievements of an unrepeatable generation of footballers whose national and international projection extended for years“, ends the statement.

Marta Rivera: “They made many Spaniards dream”

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Community of Madrid, Marta Rivera, also wanted to send a message regarding the award and dedicate a few words to the Quinta del Buitre. “They are a generation that made many Spaniards dream when the country wanted to reinvent itself and fulfill dreams. Those boys, every weekend, made a dream possible. I think that Madrid and Spanish sport owe them a lot and this award is part of that immense debt that we have with them,” says Rivera.

La Quinta del Buitre played together for more than a decade in which they put Real Madrid at the top. The only title they were not able to lift was the Champions League, despite reaching a semi-final. However, they have the recognition of a large part of Spanish and European football. For a generation, that Real Madrid was the model to follow. The beginning of all the successes that came after.