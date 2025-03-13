The Community of Madrid asks RTVE

The government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso does not like the issuance in RTVE of the documentary ‘7291’ about the deaths in residences during the pandemic. The Minister of the Presidency, Miguel Ángel García Martín, has sent a letter to the president of the Corporation, José Pablo López Sánchez, to ask him to also issue the statement made yesterday by President Isabel Díaz Ayuso in which she gives her version of the management of the pandemic and another video “in which the success of the management of the Community of Madrid and the negligence of the central government during the crisis of the COVID-19 are revealed.

The Ayuso government argues that the documentary “has a marked ideological bias” that “does not correspond to reality”, so it asks “to be contrasted with the objective data that this administration has.” In the letter to López, the Madrid Executive defends that in the realization of the documentary “the contrast was deliberately omitted with the data and facts for which, unanimously, on more than sixty occasions, the courts of justice have ruled in favor of the Community of Madrid.”

The documentary tells how thousands of nursing homes died in the Community of Madrid without having access to hospital care. The film, which explains the decisions that resulted in these deaths and includes the victims’ stories, will be released this Thursday at 10 pm in the 2nd and in the 24 -hour channel, when five years of the events are turned.

Ayuso now denies the figures of his own government and reduces to 4,100 those killed in residences: “It was an invention”

Precisely yesterday Ayuso denied the figure that gives name to the documentary: the 7,291 deaths in residences. This Wednesday, Ayuso’s team denied himself with a report published on his website and reduced the figure to 4,100 deaths. “The number of deaths of residences that agitates the left and ultraiz left was an invention of the then counselor of the branch, Mr. Reyero, who had to be separated from his responsibilities for ineffective. The falsehood was born from him, ”says the Government of Ayuso, blaming all of Alberto Reyero, a former councilor of social policies of the community, of Citizens, who was ceased precisely for questioning the aforementioned protocol.