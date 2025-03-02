The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has updated the forecast of snowfall for this Sunday in the Madrid Sierra, which I was already under yellow warning From the afternoon of this Saturday and now expanded throughout the day, until 24:00 on Sunday.

It is expected so a 10 centimeter snow accumulation In 24 hours in dimensions that are around 1,000 meters, according to the prognosis of the Aemet.

In addition, 112 has announced that it has been activated Situation 0 of winter inclement plan Before the Aemet prognosis for both this Saturday and Sunday, when the yellow alert has been activated throughout the day before the high probability of snowfall.

This activation occurs when there are weather predictions that, In case of unfavorable evolutioncould cause the declaration of higher gravity levels.