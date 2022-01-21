The North American Iroquois use wooden masks in rituals to heal from illness. In the forest you choose a living tree. You cut a mask out of the trunk and put it on. Whoever gets better is absorbed in the ‘Community of False Faces’.

Masks are metaphors, as is also apparent in the aftermath of the abuse scandal around The Voice of Holland. I realized this when, while watching talk shows and news programs about the riot, I became associated with a scene from Being John Malkovich (Spike Jonze, 1999). In this film about an unemployed puppeteer, all the faces in a restaurant are suddenly masked. Everyone is the actor John Malkovich, and “Malkovich” is the only word one can use. That’s how it goes in the shows about the riot: everyone has the same face, and everyone says only one thing: “How bad.” How bad. How bad, how bad, how bad. How bad. This is Hilversum’s ’emo mask’, the false face in the picture that we also get fitted on the couch in front of the TV.

But you have good masks and bad masks. Unlike the Iroquois, our false faces are plastic; they cling to the skin and pull all the emotion out of a person.

Take the broadcast of Beau from last Monday evening in which two alleged victims of Jeroen Rietbergen, band leader of The Voice and brother-in-law of John de Mol, joined. One of the women told what had happened to her: and then we went upstairs and he started to “feel solid”. At that moment her mask dissolved. You could see and feel how embarrassed she was, how much this hurt her. And I was ashamed to death. And felt fear. My god it could happen to my daughter.

That was an intimate, human moment full of tragedy and danger. But then: nobody in the studio, from presenter Beau van Erven Dorens to sidekick Marc-Marie Huijbregts, showed that they had really felt something. Neither does Angela de Jong, television critic. He thought it was an opportune moment to ask the victim for a moment. Details, girl, details.

In this fake world populated with false faces, the mask doesn’t heal, it just makes you sicker. That is distressing, especially in the case of this abuse scandal. Because the perpetrator always feels the least, he wears the tightest mask. The victim is required to lower the mask in those few minutes of testimony.

The more media, the less real emotion. We switch from Netflix to m, by Beau nasty On 1, by The news nasty news hour, and we see exactly the same in all of them. The latest thriller series on NPO Start. An Anne Frank whodunnit in the guise of an in advance bestseller. And then on to the drama of sexually transgressive behavior at The Voice. Our media life is saturated with the promise of feeling, of the safe counterfeit feeling of the emo mask, which is a death mask.

I’m going to fight fire with fire. I’m going for a walk in the woods. I’m going to pick out a living tree and carve a mask out of the trunk. I think this means I’m going to read a book tonight.