Encourage the consumption of different stone fruits produced by the Region of Murcia is the main purpose of the campaign promoted by the Council of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, presented by the councilor, Antonio Luengo, and which is part of the set of promotional actions that have been It has been developing since the autumn of 2020 “to compensate the different productive sectors for the damage suffered during the harshest months of the pandemic and highlighting the quality of these products.”

In this sense, Luengo highlighted the importance of stone fruit within the fruit and vegetable sector, “something that is evident if we consider that the Region of Murcia has 21,730 hectares dedicated to the cultivation of stone fruit, of which 8,300 are apricot trees; 12,700 agglutinate peaches, Paraguayans and nectarines; 730 of plum trees and more than 300 hectares of cherry trees ”, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

«That production It is sold to mainly European markets, to which approximately 92% of exports go. The most prominent countries in this regard are Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Norway and Poland ”, the counselor stated. For their part, France, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands are the first destinations for peaches, and Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and the Netherlands are the ones that acquire the highest volumes of apricot production.

According to data from the Department of Customs and Special Taxes, processed by the Spanish Federation of Associations of Producers Exporters of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Live Plants, in the 2020 campaign 37,082 tons of apricots were sold from the Region of Murcia, 30.75 percent of the national quota; 67,797 tons of peaches, 20.51 percent of the national total; 56,043 tons of nectarine and 12,282 tons of plum.

The Minister of Agriculture stressed that “the current campaign offers quality fruit, with a certain reduction in quantity, due to weather incidents, but that can positively influence economic profitability, having less production due to frost in France and Italy “.

Luengo highlighted the recognition that the producers deserve, “for their essential role, their commitment and their sense of responsibility during the pandemic”, and concluded by warning about the “real threats that loom over the Murcian countryside due to the determined will of the Government of Spain to close the Transfer, condemning many thousands of families to ruin and the Southeast to desertification.

The event included the projection of a promotional video and three presentations on the nutritional qualities of stone fruit, the genetic improvement of stone fruit and two projects that are being carried out in relation to the optimization of irrigation under agrotextile mesh and the adaptation of the stone fruit sector to climate change.