The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, announced on Tuesday the launch of a specific tourism promotion plan to attract airlines with a view to connecting the International Airport of the Region of Murcia with Madrid and Barcelona. The revelation of this project took place during his speech at the opening of the LA VERDAD forum ‘En futuro. Challenges, trends and regional strategy’ held in the Hall of Degrees of the Faculty of Law of Murcia on the occasion of the celebration of the 120 years of the newspaper.

The regional government will activate next Monday the campaign of national and international projection of the Region through the Corvera terminal with the aim of positioning the Community as a “preferred tourist destination through the increase in air destinations”. And it is that tourism is “a key sector in our development and will be consolidated throughout the year with more flights.” At least that is how the head of the regional government detailed it, always with the aim of “also promoting air connectivity with new European countries such as France”.

Witnesses to the announcement were the leaders of the main business organizations in the Community, including the presidents of the Croem employers’ association, José María Albarracín, and the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad, who participated in one of the roundtables of analysis held, and which stressed the urgent need to strengthen all transport infrastructures, including the development, precisely, of the airport. Without forgetting their demands regarding the strengthening of direct AVE services and, above all, the claims with the Mediterranean Corridor, about which there is fear that it will leave the Region without the necessary double railway platform so that it does not overlap the transport of goods and passengers.

In relation to the high-speed train, López Miras himself insisted in the same way on the importance of having “a more direct service, with more trains and more frequencies”. And it is that what has happened with the AVE is “a joke”, in the words of Albarracín. For his part, the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, also referred to the need to improve travel, shortening times and reaching the Atocha station. Likewise, he stressed its role in attracting tourists when it also connects Cartagena and Lorca.

For the highest regional representative, a “better connected” Region of Murcia is necessary, something to which the “full development” of the Mediterranean Corridor and the implementation of the ZAL in Cartagena should contribute. And it is that the deficiencies and delays in terms of infrastructure have been a handicap for this territory over the decades, as also recalled the dean of the College of Economists of the Region, Ramón Madrid, who completed the shortlist of the table of debate. Of course, it made clear the advances experienced by the Community in its global development since the mid-twentieth century

López Miras did not miss the opportunity to denounce “the scant support shown by the central government in other matters that also concern the Region, such as the current regional financing system, the item of 54 million euros initially directed to the recovery of the Sea Minor and later diverted to Seville; or the cutting of the Tajo-Segura transfer without any technical report to support it ».

For the head of the regional Executive, these issues harm not only “essential sectors for the Region of Murcia, such as agri-food or transport”, but they do so to the whole of Spain, becoming the “main threat to that path of freedom , moderation, stability and growth» that is being promoted by the regional government. According to López Miras, the Administration “should be a useful tool for society, not a permanent source of obstacles from ideological imposition and permanent control of resources, as others seem to think.”